Early Amazon Black Friday voice shopping deals via Alexa end Wednesday

Amazon is Black Friday central for anyone who prefers to binge-shop online, and this year is no different, with countless gadgets and products slated for a sale.

Most of those sales won't go live until Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) or Black Friday (Nov. 23), but in the case of Amazon's own devices, Alexa voice shoppers can score savings right now. (It started Nov. 18.) Just say, "Alexa, what are my deals?" to hear your options, or see more info on Amazon's site here.

For now, we only know about seven Amazon gadget deals marked for early Alexa access. Again, all of these sales and more go live on Amazon's website starting Thanksgiving Day, but you can get early access to them via Alexa right now.

The early access deal ends Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET / 8:59 p.m. PT (at which time the deals should go live on the amazon.com proper).

Originally published Nov. 15.

