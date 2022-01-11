Early access deal: Take an extra 30% off sale styles at Kate Spade

Kate Spade

Have you been on the lookout for a great bargain on Kate Spade handbags? Then look no further than this early access deal for an additional when you enter the code LNGWKND at check out.

It's not just the bargain that makes this deal so special; it's also the fact that you have access to it before the general public on Jan. 13. When shopping for bags, you'll notice that many bags are priced at $200 or less with the Kate Spade's initial discount, but when you add the extra 30% on top of that, you'll get even more savings.

What's nice about this Kate Spade deal is that there's a bag for just about any style. There's a fun or for playful people. You can even snag a classic bag like the to carry everything you have in style. Not everything is on sale, so pay attention to what you're putting in your cart; but there are so many options on sale during this offer that you'll have plenty of options to add new things to your collection.