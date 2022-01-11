Early access deal: Take an extra 30% off sale styles at Kate Spade

Have you been on the lookout for a great bargain on Kate Spade handbags? Then look no further than this early access deal for an additional 30% off sale items when you enter the code LNGWKND at check out.
It's not just the bargain that makes this deal so special; it's also the fact that you have access to it before the general public on Jan. 13. When shopping for bags, you'll notice that many bags are priced at $200 or less with the Kate Spade's initial discount, but when you add the extra 30% on top of that, you'll get even more savings.
What's nice about this Kate Spade deal is that there's a bag for just about any style. There's a fun Hoppkins Frog Crossbody bag or Blinx Leopard 3D Owl Crossbody for playful people. You can even snag a classic bag like the All Day Large Tote to carry everything you have in style. Not everything is on sale, so pay attention to what you're putting in your cart; but there are so many options on sale during this offer that you'll have plenty of options to add new things to your collection.