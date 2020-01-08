Eargo's invisible in-the-ear hearing aids are now up to $400 off

Eargo

It's never easy to transition to wearing hearing aids, and the stratospheric pricing that has traditionally accompanied most of those medical devices has not helped. Starting in 2017, though, legislation enabled more affordable hearing aids to be sold directly to consumers, and Eargo has been at the forefront of that effort. Just as importantly, Eargo's family of hearing aids are more like consumer earbuds than Class 1 medical devices: They're easy to use, adjustable via a mobile app thanks to Bluetooth and charge in a friendly, attractive case. Right now, Eargo is celebrating the release of its newest model -- the Eargo Neo HiFi -- with deals on all of its models. The Eargo Neo HiFi is available for $2,650. That's $300 off the list price.

As a reminder, that's $2,650 for the pair and all the accessories. If you're used to buying regular earbuds, that might sound high priced, but hearing aid users are used to seeing substantially higher numbers. In fact, it's not unusual to pay about this price for each individual earbud rather than the complete set. But despite the far more affordable price, the Neo HiFi is designed to deliver really high sound quality, with features such as wind noise reduction and feedback cancellation.

The Eargo Neo HiFi are fully invisible in-the-ear buds, and rely on a "flexi palm design," which are little tree-like spikes that position the buds in your ear.

In addition to the Neo HiFi, Eargo also offers two other models. You can get the Eargo Neo for $2,350, which is $400 below the list price, and the Eargo Max for $1,850 (which is $300 off).

All three models include both buds, the charger, all maintenance and cleaning accessories, a one-year warranty and dedicated support.

