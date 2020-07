Save $300 on Eargo's invisible in-the-ear hearing aids

Eargo

It's never easy to transition to wearing hearing aids, and the stratospheric pricing that has traditionally accompanied most of those medical devices has not helped. Starting in 2017, though, legislation enabled more affordable hearing aids to be sold directly to consumers, and Eargo has been at the forefront of that effort. Just as importantly, Eargo's family of hearing aids are more like consumer earbuds than Class 1 medical devices: They're easy to use, you can adjust them via a mobile app thanks to Bluetooth and they charge in a friendly, attractive case. And from now through Aug. 3, the Eargo Neo HiFi model is available for $2,650. That's $300 off the list price.

To be clear, that's $2,650 for the pair and all the accessories. If you're thinking in earbud terms that might sound like a lot of money, but hearing aid wearers are used to seeing substantially higher prices. In fact, it's not unusual to pay about this much for each individual earbud rather than the complete set. But despite the far more affordable price, the Neo HiFi aids are designed to deliver really high sound quality, with features such as wind noise reduction and feedback cancellation.

They're also fully invisible in-the-ear buds, and rely on a "flexi palm design," which are little treelike spikes that position the buds in your ear.

