Earfun's excellent AirPods Pro alternative is only $52

If you're looking for a budget alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro, you certainly have plenty to choose from, and several, including the , can be found on our list of best true-wireless earbuds under $100. The Earfun Air Pro typically retail for around $70, but if you enter the code MDAPANC1 at checkout on Amazon, you'll get an additional 25% off. That code combined with the instant 10% discount code on the product page (check that box), brings the price down to $52 before tax. That's the lowest price we've seen for these earbuds. Note that the extra 25%-off code can only be used for the black version, not the white, and often with these deals Earfun runs out of stock after a few days.

The Earfun Air Pro distinguishes itself with a comfortable fit, decent (though not great) noise canceling and nicely balanced sound, with good clarity and well-defined bass. They're smooth-sounding earbuds.

Voice calling is also above average -- noise reduction outdoors was decent, and callers said they had no trouble hearing me (there's a light sidetone feature that allows you to hear your voice in the 'buds as you talk). Battery life is rated at up to seven hours with noise canceling on, and these have an IPX5 rating, which means they're splashproof and are fine for working out (I ran with them).

Previously, we've seen them for as low as $60, but for the last few months the price has remained pretty steady at $72 (they tend to always have that 10% instant discount).