EA won't hold a traditional E3 press conference, focusing on streams instead

Electronic Arts is rethinking the way makes big announcements this summer at the E3 video game conference this summer.

The video game giant said it's going to hold a different kind of event at its EA Play fan fest, held in Los Angeles since 2016. instead of a traditional press conference to kick off the event, as it's done before, the company said it plans to make announcements during a series of live streams, it said in a Thursday blog post.

"This year you'll see less talk and more play, with an event entirely focused on the heartbeat of EA Play: Our player communities and the games they love," the company wrote.

During EA's press conference, the company said it planned to compete with Epic's Fortnite with its Battlefield 5 WWII-themed shooting game, by offering its own take on a battle royale mode. Other companies like Activision also showed plans to compete with Fortnite that ultimately were well received, but didn't put much of a dent in the game's popularity.

EA also used the event to build hype for its Anthem online multiplayer shooting game, which was released in February to mixed reviews. Players in the game take control of people who use Iron Man-like suits, called javelines in the game, to fly around and fight evil. The game's been beset with criticism and serious bugs in the weeks following its February launch.

There's potential however for the company to surprise fans as well. Last month, it surprised the game world with the sudden release of its next Fortnite competitor, Apex Legends. That game, which didn't have any pre-release marketing beforehand, became a sudden breakout hit.

It was praised for refinements it brought to the genre, such as an emphasis on competing in teams instead of playing alone, and its unusual way of communicating with other players that cut down on potential harassment.

So far, it's notched 50 million players in its first month.

Other announcements last year included an apology for the loot box debacle the company faced in its Star Wars: Battlefront 2 game. The company also announced a new mobile Command and Conquer: Rivals was criticized by some fans of the series.

This year, we already know one of EA's big hitters, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, will be unveiled at a Star Wars Celebration in Chicago next month, so we'll probably see more of that at its event.

