EA will decide what to do with BioWare's Anthem this week, report says

EA

Electronic Arts will decide the fate of BioWare game Anthem this week, a report Monday said. Anthem, which was made by Mass Effect and Dragon Age developer BioWare, will either be rebooted or scrapped by EA execs according to Bloomberg.

The open-world shooter came out in 2019 to mediocre reviews due to a lack of content, subpar story and frustrating gameplay. BioWare has made multiple attempts to revamp Anthem already, with Bloomberg saying around 30 developers are working on this now.

Read also: The most anticipated games of 2021

"We will be focusing on a longer-term redesign of the experience, specifically working to reinvent the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards -- while preserving the fun of flying and fighting in a vast science-fantasy setting," BioWare general manager Casey Hudson wrote in a blog post a year ago.

However, 90 developers are needed to redo the game and produce more content, so EA will be deciding whether to dedicate the resources to doing this now, the report says.

EA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.