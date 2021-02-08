Tesla to accept Bitcoin E3 2021 reportedly going digital New stimulus check details Trump's second impeachment trial Best Super Bowl commercials Super Bowl halftime show memes: The Weeknd Top features of iOS 14.4

EA will decide what to do with BioWare's Anthem this week, report says

The open-world shooter needs more developers dedicated to overhauling the game.

anthem-screenshot-launch-05-jpg-adapt-crop16x9-818p

BioWare has been overhauling Anthem for over a year.

 EA

Electronic Arts will decide the fate of BioWare game Anthem this week, a report Monday said. Anthem, which was made by Mass Effect and Dragon Age developer BioWare, will either be rebooted or scrapped by EA execs according to Bloomberg

The open-world shooter came out in 2019 to mediocre reviews due to a lack of content, subpar story and frustrating gameplay. BioWare has made multiple attempts to revamp Anthem already, with Bloomberg saying around 30 developers are working on this now.

"We will be focusing on a longer-term redesign of the experience, specifically working to reinvent the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards -- while preserving the fun of flying and fighting in a vast science-fantasy setting," BioWare general manager Casey Hudson wrote in a blog post a year ago.

However, 90 developers are needed to redo the game and produce more content, so EA will be deciding whether to dedicate the resources to doing this now, the report says.

EA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 