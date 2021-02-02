EA Sports confirms new College Football game is in the works

EA Sports

EA Sports is returning to college football. The video game maker announced on Tuesday that it is developing a new version of the once-hit title, taking to Twitter to break the news.

Details about the new game, including which platforms it will head to and when it might arrive, were not immediately available. The game will be called EA Sports College Football.

In a press release, the company says that it will be "exclusive developer of simulation college football video game experiences," thanks to an agreement with collegiate trademark licensing company CLC. EA says that development on the title is "just underway," adding that "launch timing" will be revealed as "the project progresses in the years ahead."

The new title would be EA's first college football game since NCAA Football 2014, which was released in July 2013. The company announced in September 2013 that it would stop making the title after settling a class-action lawsuit brought by former college athletes over the use of their likeness in the video game. Although EA Sports did not use any actual names in the game, the virtual players shared a likeness with their real-life counterparts without the actual players' permission and without EA providing any compensation.

Now playing: Watch this: From smart footballs to contact tracing: How NFL players...

As part of the agreement with CLC, EA says it will be able to feature "more than 100 institutions" including their logos, stadiums, uniforms and game-day traditions in the new game. It will not, at least initially, include any student-athlete "names, images and likenesses," though the company says it is "continuing to watch those developments closely."

Despite lacking some key details, the game already appears set to tap into the strong following created by the NCAA Football franchise. The announcement tweet was retweeted over 50,000 times in under 20 minutes, with NCAA quickly jumping to the top of Twitter's trending topics page.