EA Sports is bringing back a college football game

EA Sports

EA Sports is returning to NCAA Football. The video game maker announced on Tuesday that it would be bringing back the hit title, taking to Twitter to break the news.

Details about the new game, including which platforms it will head to and when it might arrive, were not immediately available. The game, however, clearly still has a lot of fans as the tweet was retweeted over 50,000 times in under 20 minutes.

This story is developing.