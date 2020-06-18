EA Play livestream, including Star Wars Squadrons: Watch now

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is planning to show off a new Star Wars game Thursday, with a first look at its new space dogfighting title Star Wars: Squadrons, which is scheduled to launch this fall. The title will also headline the company's annual summer EA Play fan event, during which the company typically discusses upcoming games.

The new Star Wars game, which was teased on Monday, will be one of the company's biggest releases of the year, next to its annualized sports titles such as Madden NFL 21, FIFA 21, and NHL 21.

We may also learn more about EA's plans for its Anthem online adventure game, which launched last year to heavy criticism over its short length, missing features and technical glitches. The company has since said it's in the early stages of reworking the game.

The event starts on Thursday, June 18, at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. GMT / +1 9 a.m. AEST.

The event will be streamed on EA.com and on the company's YouTube channel. CNET and our sister site GameSpot will also be holding a livestream. You can watch either one live below:

This is a transition year for the games industry, with Microsoft's new Xbox Series X and Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 both slated to be released in the fall. That means many outside game developers will not only be creating new games, they'll also have to wrestle with new devices to make them playable on. In some cases, that's offered opportunities for experimentation, such as with Ubisoft's groundbreaking Assassin's Creed action adventure game. The game launched in 2007 for Microsoft's then nascent Xbox 360, to rave reviews, and it's since spawned a franchise with dozens of installments, books, comic books, tie-in toys and a live-action movie.