EA Play Live: Madden, Battlefield 2042, rumored Dead Space game. How to watch

EA

EA skipped out of E3 last month and decided to have its own day focused on its games. The company summer show will feature updates on some already announced games and possibly a few surprises.

EA Play Live happens on Thursday and will show off upcoming games including Madden NFL 22, Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends. There's also a rumor the company will reveal a remake of one of the scariest games ever, Dead Space.

When does EA Play Live start?

EA Play Live begins at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Thursday. Hosting the show will be WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, also known as Austin Creed.

Where can I watch EA Play Live?

EA will stream the show on its YouTube and Twitch channels. Our sister site GameSpot will also stream the event on its YouTube channel.

What games will be shown during EA Play Live?

Expect Battlefield 2042 to get a lot of screen time. DICE's large-scale multiplayer game is going even bigger this year with 128-player battles. Sports games are always a given at any EA event -- especially with the Tokyo Olympics starting on Friday -- so look for a possible tie-in with the FIFA series and the latest on Madden NFL. Also, expect more details about the next season of Apex Legends, which starts on Aug. 3

The big surprise of the show could be a Dead Space remake. Reports from June hinted at the return of the sci-fi horror series, which may be handled by Motive Studios, developer of Star Wars Squadrons. The last entry in the series came in 2013 with Dead Space 3, which didn't win over players as the previous games did.

What won't be shown at EA Play Live is a new Star Wars game and more details on Skate 4. The official EA Star Wars and Skate Twitter accounts tweeted there would be nothing new from either franchise at EA Play.