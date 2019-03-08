EA is skipping E3 2019, will focus on its own event instead

Chesnot / Getty Images

Electronic Arts (EA) will follow in Sony's footsteps by skipping E3 2019.

The video game giant will focus on its EA Play fan event instead of this summer's Electronic Entertainment Expo, it said in a Thursday blog post.

EA Play, which runs from June 7 to 9 in the Hollywood Palladium, will showcase its upcoming games via multiple livestreams -- meaning it'll have shown all its new footage ahead of E3's June 11-13 run.

"This year you'll see less talk and more play, with an event entirely focused on the heartbeat of EA Play: Our player communities and the games they love," the company wrote.

Last year's EA press conference was a mixed bag. It revealed that Battlefield 5 will get a battle royale mode (which is due out this month) and offered an apology for the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 loot box debacle.

Free-to-play mobile game Command and Conquer: Rivals didn't exactly fill fans with joy though.

This year, we already know one of its big hitters, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, will be unveiled at Star Wars Celebration Chicago in April, so we'll probably see more of that at EA Play.

It's also likely that we'll hear about updates for the wildly successful Apex Legends and see the upcoming entries in the Need for Speed and Plants vs. Zombies series.

EA didn't immediately respond to request for further comment.