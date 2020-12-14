EA is buying UK gaming company Codemasters for $1.2 billion

EA

Electronic Arts has announced it will be acquiring Codemasters for $1.2 billion after reaching an agreement with the UK gaming company. It's part of a bid "to lead the video game racing category."

"We believe there is a deeply compelling opportunity in bringing together Codemasters and Electronic Arts to create amazing and innovative new racing games for fans," said Andrew Wilson, EA CEO. "Our industry is growing, the racing category is growing, and together we will be positioned to lead in a new era of racing entertainment."

Codemasters has developed racing games like Formula One, Dirt and Dirt Rally, with EA developing the hugely successful Need for Speed franchise. EA said it can lend its game analytics, technology, art and motion capture, marketing, publishing and game development expertise to Codemasters games.

EA's acquisition of Codemasters is expected to close in the first three months of 2021. It'll see Codemasters shareholders given $7.98 per share.