The E3 show floor at the Los Angeles Convention Center doesn't officially open until Tuesday, but the early announcements start now.

Heavyweight EA is first up. Expect updates on what's next for the company's long list of sports franchises -- the requisite new versions of Madden, NHL, NBA Live, FIFA and the like. EA will also give a peek at any new expansion content or sequels for games like Battlefield, Need for Speed and Titanfall -- to name but a few of the series in the company's vast portfolio.

And with its November 17 release date already locked in, it's a fair bet we'll see gameplay for Star Wars: Battlefront II.

You can watch the full press conference streamed in the window above from our sister site, GameSpot. It starts at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) on Saturday, June 10.

Note: The stream may contain profanity, digital violence and other adult-oriented NSFW content. Viewer discretion is advised.

