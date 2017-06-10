Electronic Arts held the first major conference at E3 2017, showcasing live gameplay of Star Wars Battlefront II along with big reveals for its Madden, Battlefield and Need for Speed franchises.
You can see a rundown of all the major announcements below, including links to separate coverage from our sister site, GameSpot.
- EA's Madden NFL 18 will include a "Longshot" story mode that features actor Mahershala Ali. Watch the trailer on YouTube here.
- Battlefield 1 is getting a Russia-themed expansion called Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar, coming out in September.
- FIFA 18 will continue to feature fictional character Alex Hunter's soccer career as started in FIFA 17. The game is releasing on September 26, 2017.
- Need for Speed: Payback features high-speed chase missions, including fiery car crashes similar to those seen in the Burnout racing game series. The game is set for a November 10, 2017 release.
- A Way Out is a co-op only experience that will support both couch and online play with a partner. The game follows two escaped cons who must work together to escape both the police and other criminals. Watch the trailer on YouTube here.
- BioWare's brand new game franchise, Anthem, was briefly revealed. The game is said to be "built around a live service."
- NBA Live 18 is hoping to put an emphasis on personalization for this year's basketball game.
- EA has begun showing off multiplayer gameplay of Star Wars Battlefront II. A 12-minute video of multiplayer footage showing Rey fighting Darth Maul allegedly leaked minutes before the conference began. Watch the official gameplay trailer on YouTube here.
For more on E3 2017, check out complete coverage on CNET and GameSpot.
