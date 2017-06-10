Electronic Arts held the first major conference at E3 2017, showcasing live gameplay of Star Wars Battlefront II along with big reveals for its Madden, Battlefield and Need for Speed franchises.

You can see a rundown of all the major announcements below, including links to separate coverage from our sister site, GameSpot.

EA's Madden NFL 18 will include a "Longshot" story mode that features actor Mahershala Ali. Watch the trailer on YouTube here.

For more on E3 2017, check out complete coverage on CNET and GameSpot.