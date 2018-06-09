EA at E3 2018: Watch live for Battlefield 5, Anthem and more

Fort-who?

Electronic Arts, the massive video game maker behind hit series like the FIFA soccer games and Titanfall series, is taking on one of the biggest games in the industry -- Fortnite.

The company kicked of the E3 video game conference in Los Angeles Saturday by announcing the next installment in its Battlefield war shooting franchise will include a "royale" mode, where big groups of players play together in a Hunger Games-style game where the last player standing wins.

The announcement got whoops from crowd, though it didn't talk about Battlefield's own take on the genre. But that wasn't the only crowd pleaser EA had planned. The company also said it's going to offer a new subscription service called Origin Access Premiere, which will include access to anticipated games like its upcoming action game Anthem and hit football series Madden. The company also said it's offering a free trial of a new World Cup mode for its popular FIFA soccer game.

And it announced its next big Star Wars game, "Fallen Order," though didn't show any gameplay.

The moves mark EA's biggest efforts yet to move past missteps late last year with the release of Star Wars: Battlefront 2. When the game launched, it included a system that asked players to pay extra money for the chance to randomly receive in-game items that could potentially affect gameplay. This technique, known in the industry as "loot boxes," became a heated topic within the gaming community. When the company responded on Reddit, its statement became the most down-voted item ever on the site.

Now it's trying to win back player's trust and rekindle excitement in its upcoming big new games.

Josh Miller/CNET

When?

Saturday, June 9: 11 a.m. PT, 2 p.m. ET.

See the time in your area

Where?



You can watch the livestream above, or on YouTube. But if you happen to be within spitting distance of Southern California, you might be able to just go yourself.

EA's Live Show might not be open to the public, but it's hosting a Player Fan Fest at the Hollywood Palladium on June 9-11. You have to register here, but once in, you'll have a chance to play the Battlefield 5, new EA Sports games and more.

What can we expect?

Unlike Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo's events, EA Play will feature games from just one publisher: Electronic Arts. That said, EA owns DICE, Respawn and a ton of other game studios -- so there will be plenty of beloved franchises to fawn over. Here's our short list of what we expect to see at the show.

Battlefield 5

Anthem

When Destiny coined the term "shared-world shooter," it was basically the only game in town. Not anymore. Last year, EA showed off early work on Anthem, its own 'contagious open world' game. It's not due out until 2019, but we'll probably see more of it at EA Play.

If your a sports gamer, you know EA has it all: Madden, FIFA, NHL and NBA Live are all staples of the company's E3 rollout.

It wouldn't be E3 without a couple of big announcements coming out of left field. EA hasn't dropped any hints yet, but has made a point of mentioning that the event would have a few "surprises" to look out for.



Saturday, June 9

Electronic Arts -- 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) [ How to watch the livestream



Sunday, June 10

Monday, June 11

Tuesday, June 12

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) [How to watch the livestream]

First published June 8 at 3:08 p.m. PT.

Updated June 9 at 11:15 a.m. PT: Updates throughout from the press conference.

