E3 Nintendo Direct Recap: New Zelda sequel, Banjo-Kazooie, Animal Crossing, Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion and more

That's it! Nintendo's E3 direct is over and it was actually pretty good. Especially at the end! Despite no new Metroid Prime 4 footage, no new Bayonetta. The long-rumoured Nintendo Switch update was nowhere to be seen.

But new Zelda folks! A brand new sequel to Breath of the Wild is in development.

So what did we get? We got Banjo-Kazooie in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, more footage of upcoming games like Luigi's Mansion 3 and Link's Awakening. And also a whole heap of existing games like The Witcher 3 and Alien Isolation coming to the Nintendo Switch. Oh and Animal Crossing gets a name and release date!

Let's break it down.

Oh lord! We absolutely did not see this one coming. Nintendo is making a new Zelda game -- but it looks as though it's a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild (probably the greatest game ever made). I am extremely excited.

The fact Nintendo has announced a new Zelda so quickly suggests it could be a Majora's Mask-style sequel in the same universe. To be clear: this is not DLC, this is a new fully fledged sequel.

Very exciting.

Nintendo had previously said Animal Crossing would be available this year, in 2019. Sadly that is no longer the case.

Today Nintendo announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be released on March 20, 2020.

Not a massive delay, but significant nonetheless. The game is being delayed to ensure that the game hits the quality levels Nintendo requires.

We got an additional look at the game today at Nintendo's E3 Nintendo Direct and it does look like the game is en route to hitting those quality levels. In new footage released today we got to see the game in all its glory: fishing, gardening, crafting.

It's been a long time coming, but finally it has happened: Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch, as revealed by Nintendo's E3 Nintendo Direct

It's long been one of those character additions that made complete sense, but there's always been one obstacle: since Microsoft owned Rare, the company who made the games originally, Nintendo didn't have the rights to reproduce the character on a game solely designed for Nintendo consoles.

But they're not alone. In conjunction with the western release of Dragon Quest XI, Nintendo is also bringing across characters from that game to Smash.

Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Smash in Fall 2019.

Luigi's Mansion is low key one of the most underrated Nintendo franchises. We got a fresh look at Luigi's Mansion 3, the latest in the series, and it looks fantastic.

In addition to the usual gameplay we've come to expect, Luigi's Mansion 3 has found new ways for Luigi to interact with the world: a cool new plunger thing that lets you rip stuff from the game's environment and -- perhaps most importantly -- GOOIGI! A green, ghostly version of Luigi that allows you to solve puzzles in the game world.

Nintendo also revealed a four-player co-op mode.

The game is set for release in late 2019.

No More Heroes 3

Fans of Travis Touchdown were rewarded with a new No More Heroes game for the Nintendo Switch. It's being developed by Grasshopper and while we didn't get a glimpse of gameplay, it looked pretty good!

Link's Awakening

LInk's Awakening looks amazing. Absolutely amazing.

As someone who played and adored the original Link's Awakening on the original Nintendo Game Boy, this looks like a faithful rework on every possible level. It retains the charm of the original but the new art style looks to elevate it into something truly special in its own right.

Perhaps the most newsworthy part: Link's Awakening has some sort of new "dungeon creator" that looks like it allows players to design their own dungeons seamlessly. Looks like it could provide a lot of replay value to those who blast through the main quest quickly.

A lot of old games are coming to Switch

Since the console is portable, it always feels significant when Nintendo brings classics to the Nintendo Switch. At the Nintendo Direct it was announced that The Witcher 3 and Alien Isolation were en route.

Personally I cannot wait to play The Witcher 3 on the bus and Alien Isolation completely curled up in bed.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

Finally a Marvel game that looks decent? I jest I jest!

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is a far more stylised Marvel game. It's also far more of a known quantity given it's the third in a series that stretches back literally years. We sort of know what to expect with this one: a multiplayer, top down beat em up style game. Could be worse!

