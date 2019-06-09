E3 2019: Blair Witch game coming to Xbox August 30

Xbox announced a new Blair Witch game is coming to Xbox and PC at the E3 expo on Sunday. The game will be available August 30. Watch the trailer here:

At E3, most of the big announcements happen during the weekend pressers before the show starts. Sony won't be holding a press conference during the show, nor will it have a booth.

On Saturday, Electronic Arts showed off the first 15 minutes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay, new free-to-download features of Apex Legends, and a new tropical expansion pack for the Sims 4. EA also touched on the action-adventure RPG Anthem, that had a rocky launch earlier this year.

Bethesda also has a press conference scheduled for Sunday with Microsoft's Xbox.

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo -- (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

Originally published June 9 at 1:43 p.m. PT.

Update, at 3:05 p.m. PT: Adds E3 details.