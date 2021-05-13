E3 2021 gets own online portal and app for virtual event

ESA

E3 2021 will go virtual starting June 12 after the show was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Those who want to see the big video game event will have an online portal and an app to watch where the next generation of gaming is going.

This year's E3 show will bring all the gaming glitz and glamour to an online portal and app. Virtual attendees will be able to watch the live broadcast, visit exhibitor booths and even participate in a gamified show experience.

"From the moment we decided to host E3 virtually, we've been focused on providing an interactive experience for fans around the globe that goes beyond the typical livestream," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, ESA president and CEO. "The result is a bespoke online portal and app that will allow fans, media and industry professionals to have an E3 experience designed to run parallel to the four-day broadcast, laying the foundation for interactive E3 elements to continue beyond this year's all-virtual show."

The online portal will let attendees create their own profiles, hang out in online lounges, discuss what they're seeing on forums and a leaderboard for interacting with certain show elements. There will also be exhibitor booths, which will put on special events, have video content and articles, and be the place to go to learn about certain games.

Registration for E3's online portal will go live later this month. E3 2021 starts on June 12 and ends on June 15.