E3 2021 gaming expo is reportedly going digital

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, was one of the many big events canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the show organizers appear to be ready to take the expo online if it can get game publishers to jump on board.

A proposal from the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) reportedly shows plans for three-day livestream E3 taking place from June 15-17, according to Video Games Chronicles Monday. The association confirmed it was making changes to this year's event but not whether it was going to be entirely digital.

"We can confirm that we are transforming the E3 experience for 2021 and will soon share exact details on how we're bringing the global video game community together," the ESA said Monday via email. "We are having great conversations with publishers, developers and companies across the board, and we look forward to sharing details about their involvement soon."

The show would consist of multiple keynote sessions from game companies, an awards show, a preview event and streams conducted by publishers, developers, influencers and others. To go along with the livestreams, the ESA proposes demos for the games showcased would be available on various gaming platforms.

The plans for a digital E3 would require approvals from members of the ESA, which includes prominent companies within the gaming industry.

The E3 2020 cancellation came in March when the coronavirus pandemic began in the US. Even without a show, companies such as Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo put on digital events to showcase their upcoming games and next-gen hardware during the summer months.