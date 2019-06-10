E3 2019: Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 brings Bluetooth, Scarlett compatibility

At the Xbox-centric E3 press conference Sunday, Microsoft pulled back the curtains on an update to the Elite Controller: Series 2. An even more Elite controller with a slew of adjustments to bumpers, grips and thumbsticks that looks to iterate on and improve one of gaming's best controllers.
The short trailer showed off, in around 90 seconds, all the new features of the controller. In brief:
- Adjustable tension thumbsticks
- Higher precision control
- New trigger grip and redesigned bumpers
- Wrap-around rubberized grip
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Three profiles
- Internal rechargeable battery and dock with 40 hours per charge.
The controller will work on both Xbox One and PC and Series 2 program manager at Microsoft, Allan Carranza, confirmed the controller will also be compatible with Xbox Scarlett. Cool!
The Elite Series 2 will be available from November 4, 2019 and you can already pre-order at xbox.com.
You can watch the full reveal below:
Upcoming E3 press conferences
Saturday, June 8
- Electronic Arts -- The game maker showed off 15 minutes of gameplay for its upcoming adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It also announced new features for its free-to-download Apex Legends last-man-standing battle royale game, offering a new character and weapon to play with. The company also showed off a new paid update for The Sims 4, called Island Living, that brings the series to a tropical beach. Finally, the company did discuss drama over the mixed reviews for its Anthem action adventure game, saying it "learned a lot" and had more updates and features planned soon.
Sunday, June 9
- Microsoft / Xbox -- The gaming giant's biggest news was Project Scarlett, its next-generation Xbox, coming in 2020. The new device is up to 4x more powerful, the company said, and like the next-gen PlayStation it'll include a fast non-mechanical SSD hard drive, and it'll be powered by custom innards built with the help of chipmaker AMD. The company also announced that Halo Infinite will launch alongside Project Scarlett next year. Meantime, Microsoft is starting public tests of its Project xCloud streaming service in October, promising people the ability to play high end games on their mobile devices while away from home. While fans wait, Microsoft announced an update to its Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 as well as a slew of new games. And action star Keanu Reeves, fresh off the success of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, was on stage to announce his involvement with Cyberpunk 2077, which is coming next year.
- Bethesda -- 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET)
Monday, June 10
- PC Gaming Show -- 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET)
- Ubisoft -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Square Enix -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, June 11
- Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
Updated 12:09 p.m. PT: Scarlett compatibility confirmed.
Everything announced at WWDC: Get the latest on iOS 13, iPad OS, Dark Mode for iPhone and more.
New Mac Pro makes its debut: The long-awaited update to Apple's flagship desktop starts at $5,999, available in the fall.
Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless controller
E3 2019
-
reading•E3 2019: Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 brings Bluetooth, Scarlett compatibility
-
Jun 10•Bethesda's E3 2019 conference recap: Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom Eternal and more
-
Jun 10•E3 2019: Ikumi Nakamura, Ghostwire Tokyo director, captures Twitter's heart
-
Jun 10•Ubisoft at E3 2019: Watch live for Watch Dogs, Beyond Good and Evil 2, Skull and Bones
-
•See All
Discuss: E3 2019: Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 brings Bluetooth, Scarlett compatibility
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.