E3 2019: Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 brings Bluetooth, Scarlett compatibility

James Martin/CNET

At the Xbox-centric E3 press conference Sunday, Microsoft pulled back the curtains on an update to the Elite Controller: Series 2. An even more Elite controller with a slew of adjustments to bumpers, grips and thumbsticks that looks to iterate on and improve one of gaming's best controllers.

The short trailer showed off, in around 90 seconds, all the new features of the controller. In brief:

Adjustable tension thumbsticks

Higher precision control

New trigger grip and redesigned bumpers

Wrap-around rubberized grip

Bluetooth connectivity

Three profiles

Internal rechargeable battery and dock with 40 hours per charge.

Microsoft

The controller will work on both Xbox One and PC and Series 2 program manager at Microsoft, Allan Carranza, confirmed the controller will also be compatible with Xbox Scarlett. Cool!

The Elite Series 2 will be available from November 4, 2019 and you can already pre-order at xbox.com.

You can watch the full reveal below:

Upcoming E3 press conferences



Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

Updated 12:09 p.m. PT: Scarlett compatibility confirmed.

Mentioned Above Microsoft Xbox Elite Controller $119 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.