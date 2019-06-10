CNET también está disponible en español.

E3 2019: Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 brings Bluetooth, Scarlett compatibility

Being the Elite.

Our first look at the new elite controller at E3 2019.

At the Xbox-centric E3 press conference Sunday, Microsoft pulled back the curtains on an update to the Elite Controller: Series 2. An even more Elite controller with a slew of adjustments to bumpers, grips and thumbsticks that looks to iterate on and improve one of gaming's best controllers. 

The short trailer showed off, in around 90 seconds, all the new features of the controller. In brief:

  • Adjustable tension thumbsticks
  • Higher precision control
  • New trigger grip and redesigned bumpers
  • Wrap-around rubberized grip
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Three profiles
  • Internal rechargeable battery and dock with 40 hours per charge.
The Series 2. 

The controller will work on both Xbox One and PC and Series 2 program manager at Microsoft, Allan Carranza, confirmed the controller will also be compatible with Xbox Scarlett. Cool! 

The Elite Series 2 will be available from November 4, 2019 and you can already pre-order at xbox.com.

You can watch the full reveal below:

Updated 12:09 p.m. PT: Scarlett compatibility confirmed.

