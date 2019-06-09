E3 2019: Watch Microsoft's Xbox E3 conference livestream with Project Scarlett and more

Microsoft's next Xbox is on the horizon, and he company is starting to talk about it.
The video game giant is expected to discuss its next generation Xbox, reportedly called Project Scarlett, at its Xbox press conference. Among the new games the company is expected to showcase is Halo Infinite, the latest installment in the company's multibillion dollar space war epic that helped launch the original Xbox two decades ago. We also expect to hear more news on Gears 5, the latest in its other well-regarded (but very different) Gears of War space epic series Game Pass for the PC and Project xCloud, what many believe will be Microsoft's streaming alternative to Google Stadia.
"We have thousands of games in development across Xbox One and Windows PC," said Microsoft's Xbox head Phil Spencer on stage during the company's press conference ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, also known as E3, in Los Angeles. He said more than 60 games would be shown on stage, including 14 from the company's Xbox Game Studios and over 30 games premiering on the company's Xbox Game Pass service.
"My team and I are single minded in our resolve to bring everyone the games they wan to play," he added.
But perhaps the most anticipated news will be about Microsoft's next upcoming Xbox -- codenamed Scarlett according to a report from 2018 -- of which the company's offered few details so far, but it could have dropped a cryptic Scarlett architecture hint yesterday.
The company's also expected to discuss its upcoming Project xCloud service, which will allow people to stream games over the internet in a similar way they watch Netflix videos today. That will be going up against Google's Stadia, a competing service announced in March, designed to work alongside the company's massively popular YouTube video site.
Upcoming E3 press conferences
Saturday, June 8
- Electronic Arts -- The game maker showed off 15 minutes of gameplay for its upcoming adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It also announced new features for its free-to-download Apex Legends last-man-standing battle royale game, offering a new character and weapon to play with. The company also showed off a new paid update for The Sims 4, called Island Living, that brings the series to a tropical beach. Finally, the company did discuss drama over the mixed reviews for its Anthem action adventure game, saying it "learned a lot" and had more updates and features planned soon.
Sunday, June 9
- Microsoft / Xbox -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Bethesda -- 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET)
Monday, June 10
- PC Gaming Show -- 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET)
- Ubisoft -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Square Enix -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, June 11
- Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
We're there
CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.
