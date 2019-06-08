E3 2019: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends, FIFA 20, The Sims 4 and everything announced at EA Play

The video game industry's biggest event of the year is kicking off, with a series of announcements from Electronic Arts for its EA Play event for the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3 as it's called. Here's what's been revealed so far.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Twitter

EA showed off its highly anticipated new game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. which will tell the tale of a light saber-wielding hero shortly after Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine grabbed power and formed the evil empire.

During the event, which was held Saturday June 8, EA showed about 15 minutes of gameplay, showing what people will experience about three hours into the story. In it, you play as Cal Kestis, a Jedi-in-training who wields a blue light saber. He also has a companion droid who sits on his back called BD-1. You can watch here.

Apex Legends

A lot of announcements for Apex Legends. There's a new weapon called the L-STAR, which is a care package because apparently it's "so OP"! A ranked mode is coming as part of Season 2.

But the big news of the day for Apex Legends: a brand new character.

Wattson.

She's an electrical engineer and can place fences to help defend her team.

Wattson's ult can block anything going towards you, recharges your teammates shields around you, AND recharges Wattson's fence cooldown so you can put more down faster. She can full charge her ult with ONE ultimate accelerant. pic.twitter.com/X5lxsh4U0a — #E3MODE (@LordBalvin) June 8, 2019

People seem to be very excited about Wattson.

Wattson looks amazing. I cannot wait to play her! #Apex #E3 — Kate Stark (@katestark) June 8, 2019

Battlefield 5

The first piece of big news for Battlefield 5 was a brand new map called Al Sondan.

The map is a massive one, designed to support players who like the bigger, large scale combat that Battlefield is famous for.

There was also Marita.

But for those of you who prefer the more intimate aspects of Battlefield, another brand new map: Operation Underground. It's full of flanking routes and opportunities to surprise players.

Chapter V of Battlefield V was also a big focus. The team are attempting to recreate the conflict of Iwo Jima. With that comes a new set of weapons and vehicles specific to that theatre of war.

FIFA 20

EA Play focused very heavily on the new Volta mode -- basically a new version of FIFA Street that will be integrated into the main games. Makes sense.

I like the idea of this being just another mode in FIFA rather than a seperate game. Volta is designed to reflect the kind of street football I played when I was a youngster. Pick up games basically! With that comes female character creators, the ability to customise your gear and your look.

As for the main game, a lot of chat on subtle AI and dribbling updates. As usual with this stuff, it's difficult to see how this stuff works without actually playing.

There's also a new free kick and penalty system. With free kicks players have full control of the spin based on how you use the right analogue stick. Interesting.

Madden NFL 2020

A lot of chat here about live updates to the game during the NFL season. For example if a team uses a new play in a game, EA will find a way to have that play exist in the in-game playbook. I don't understand NFL in the slightest, but that sort of dynamic sounds great for super intense NFL fans.

Also they revealed this super star journey trailer.

Patrick Mahomes II, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs (I had to Google this), is the face of this mode.

The Sims 4

Sims 4 Island living is here! It's confirmed and it is a thing that is happening. It's available July 16th on consoles and July 21st on PC.

There's new fashion stuff, which you would have expected. But one of the big parts of the game is the Sims can GO INTO THE WATER. They can scuba dive and stuff.

The game also has an active volcano, which I'm hoping you can use to plan elaborate deaths for your Sims.

You know I'm about to make my sims live by that volcano. #TheSims4 #EAPlay — Rebecca 🧚‍♀️ (@rebeccapursell) June 8, 2019

Big same.

Also: you can make friends with dolphins. I repeat: you can make friends with dolphins.

The Sims 4 also has eco-friendly themes. If you don't take care of the island, with littering and what-not, the island changes for the worse. So a big part of the gameplay will involve looking after the environment. Very cool.

Look, Mermaids are also in the game. You can create mermaids, design them. They have powers. I really need to know if we can 'woohoo' mermaids.

Finally, because The Sims is just so ridiculously wholesome, the game is partnering with It Gets Better to provide Pride items in-game. Excellent.

Skate 4

Oh my god! Can you believe they finally announced Skate 4!

Sorry, nope that didn't happen. That was it. Yep, that was it. You can all go home now.

Upcoming E3 press conferences

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

