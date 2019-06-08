E3 2019: Star Wars, Apex Legends and everything else announced at EA Play 2019

The video game industry's biggest event of the year is kicking off, with a series of announcements from Electronic Arts for its EA Play event for the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3 as it's called. Here's what's been revealed so far.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Twitter

EA showed off its highly anticipated new game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. which will tell the tale of a light saber-wielding hero shortly after Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine grabbed power and formed the evil empire.

During the event, which was held Saturday June 8, EA showed about 15 minutes of gameplay, showing what people will experience about three hours into the story. In it, you play as Cal Kestis, a Jedi-in-training who wields a blue light saber. He also has a companion droid who sits on his back called BD-1. You can watch here.

Apex Legends

A lot of announcements for Apex Legends. There's a new weapon called the L-STAR, which is a care package because apparently it's "so OP"! A ranked mode is coming as part of Season 2.

But the big news of the day for Apex Legends: a brand new character.

Watson.

She's an electrical engineer and can place fences to help defend her team.

People seem to be very excited about Watson.

new apex legends hero watson. i fucking love her already. pic.twitter.com/sX43KY958l — BERRY @ E3 HYPU (@bIueberrry) June 8, 2019

Last year, EA surprised fans with the announcement of a streaming game service as well as a surprise sequel to its adventure game Unravel.

