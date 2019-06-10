E3 2019: Square Enix E3 conference, start time, how to watch, livestream, full schedule and more

SEPH-I-ROTH! Square Enix is bringing some big guns to E3 2019, with Marvel's mightiest heroes and a remake of a beloved RPG.
It's the publisher's second time hosting a press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, which runs Monday through Wednesday at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and we'll probably get a healthy dose of info on Marvel's Avengers, the Final Fantasy VII remake and Dying Light 2.
So crank up a little One-Winged Angel and get ready.
How do I watch?
Like Cloud being drawn towards archnemesis Sephiroth, you can return to this very page. We have the stream right above these very words! Look up!
When does it start?
Depending on your timezone, you can get your Squeenix fix at:
Monday at 6 p.m. PT
Monday at 9 p.m. ET
Tuesday at 2 a.m. BST
Tuesday at 11 a.m. AEST
As we did during Game of Thrones, Europeans must stay up late or risk spoilers first thing in the morning (assuming you treat E3 conferences like narrative TV). At least Australians can watch this one at a sensible hour.
What can we expect?
Square Enix only confirmed Dying Light 2 and Marvel's Avengers for its E3 conference, our friends at sister site GameSpot noted. There's been very little official news about Avengers since its January 2017 announcement trailer, but a leak revealed details about co-op play last month.
We don't know for sure if the episodic Final Fantasy VII remake will descend on E3 2019 as it prays for the planet's safety, but it's a pretty safe bet after director Tetsuya Nomura hinted last month that we'd hear more in June. This could mean we'll find out the first episode's release date (or a release schedule for all the episodes) and how far into the game that'll take us.
The company will almost certainly reveal more characters, like Red XIII and Cait Sith, but we could also see if some of the game's quirky moments -- pretty much everything that happens in Wall Market -- will be kept in the remake.
We're there
CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.
