E3 2019: Square Enix E3 conference, start time, how to watch, livestream, full schedule and more

SEPH-I-ROTH! Square Enix is bringing some big guns to E3 2019, with Marvel's mightiest heroes and a remake of a beloved RPG.

It's the publisher's second time hosting a press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, which runs Monday through Wednesday at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and we'll probably get a healthy dose of info on Marvel's Avengers, the Final Fantasy VII remake and Dying Light 2.

So crank up a little One-Winged Angel and get ready.

How do I watch?

Like Cloud being drawn towards archnemesis Sephiroth, you can return to this very page. We have the stream right above these very words! Look up!

When does it start?

Depending on your timezone, you can get your Squeenix fix at:

Monday at 6 p.m. PT

Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2 a.m. BST

Tuesday at 11 a.m. AEST

As we did during Game of Thrones, Europeans must stay up late or risk spoilers first thing in the morning (assuming you treat E3 conferences like narrative TV). At least Australians can watch this one at a sensible hour.

What can we expect?

Square Enix only confirmed Dying Light 2 and Marvel's Avengers for its E3 conference, our friends at sister site GameSpot noted. There's been very little official news about Avengers since its January 2017 announcement trailer, but a leak revealed details about co-op play last month.

We don't know for sure if the episodic Final Fantasy VII remake will descend on E3 2019 as it prays for the planet's safety, but it's a pretty safe bet after director Tetsuya Nomura hinted last month that we'd hear more in June. This could mean we'll find out the first episode's release date (or a release schedule for all the episodes) and how far into the game that'll take us.

The company will almost certainly reveal more characters, like Red XIII and Cait Sith, but we could also see if some of the game's quirky moments -- pretty much everything that happens in Wall Market -- will be kept in the remake.

Upcoming E3 press conferences



Saturday, June 8

Electronic Arts -- The game maker showed off 15 minutes of gameplay for its upcoming adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It also announced new features for its free-to-download Apex Legends last-man-standing battle royale game, offering a new character and weapon to play with. The company also showed off a new paid update for The Sims 4, called Island Living, that brings the series to a tropical beach. Finally, the company did discuss drama over the mixed reviews for its Anthem action adventure game, saying it "learned a lot" and had more updates and features planned soon.



Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

PC Gaming Show -- 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET)

Ubisoft -- The French gaming giant announced its next big dystopian hacking adventure game, Watch Dogs: Legion, launching March 2020. The new game is set in near-future post-Brexit London, where the economy is failing and government is breaking down. The company also announced a new television show, called Mythic Quest, that will launch on Apple TV Plus. And it celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Just Dance party games.



Square Enix -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)



Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

We're there

CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.

