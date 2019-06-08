E3 2019: Sims 4 expansion pack goes tropical with 'Island Living'

At the EA Play publisher's press event for E3 2019, Origin confirmed the next Sims 4 expansion pack: Island Living.
The new pack was confirmed Saturday after a leak showed up on Sims Community, PC Gamer spotted Friday. The leak, posted by community founder Jovan Jovic, described a sunny location named Sulani where your Sim can take part in some rest and relaxation, work in conservation efforts, discover island folklore or get into water activities.
The page suggested that the release date would be June 21.
The E3 video game conference in Los Angeles, California is expected to yield announcements from Electronic Arts, Xbox, Bethesda, Ubisoft, Square Enix and Nintendo. You can stream the conference online from a variety of platforms if you don't plan on attending.
