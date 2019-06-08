E3 2019: Microsoft Xbox E3 conference, start time, how to watch, livestream and more

Josh Miller/CNET

Microsoft is expected to discuss a wide range of new games and initiatives during its Xbox press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) Sunday, June 9, at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET). Among the new games the company is expected to announce is Halo Infinite, the latest installment in the company's multibillion dollar space war epic that helped launch the original Xbox two decades ago. We also expect to hear more news on Gears 5, the latest in its other well-regarded (but very different) Gears of War space epic series.

But perhaps the most anticipated news will be about Microsoft's next upcoming Xbox -- codenamed Scarlett according to a report from 2018 -- of which the company's offered few details so far.

The company's also expected to discuss its upcoming Project xCloud service, which will allow people to stream games over the internet in a similar way they watch Netflix videos today. That will be going up against Google's Stadia, a competing service announced in March, designed to work alongside the company's massively popular YouTube video site.

Microsoft's press conference will be held at the appropriately named Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, starting at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Sunday, June 9.

We'll keep you up to date about all the key announcements from the show, and will be livestreaming the press conference here in this article at close to start time.

What, a new Halo and new Gears game isn't enough for you? Well, don't worry, Microsoft has shown a penchant for showing off a ton of games, and this year will likely be no different.

CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.

