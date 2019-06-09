E3 2019: Microsoft Xbox conference, start time, how to watch, livestream, full schedule and more

At the Microsoft Xbox press conference today at E3, starting at at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET), the company is expected to discuss a wide range of new games and possibly a new Xbox console. Among the new games the company is expected to showcase is Halo Infinite, the latest installment in the company's multibillion dollar space war epic that helped launch the original Xbox two decades ago. We also expect to hear more news on Gears 5, the latest in its other well-regarded (but very different) Gears of War space epic series and Game Pass for the PC.Watch live video from Xbox on www.twitch.tv
But perhaps the most anticipated news will be about Microsoft's next upcoming Xbox -- codenamed Scarlett according to a report from 2018 -- of which the company's offered few details so far, but it could have dropped a cryptic Scarlett architecture hint yesterday.
The company's also expected to discuss its upcoming Project xCloud service, which will allow people to stream games over the internet in a similar way they watch Netflix videos today. That will be going up against Google's Stadia, a competing service announced in March, designed to work alongside the company's massively popular YouTube video site.
Start time
Microsoft's press conference will be held at the appropriately named Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, starting later today at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET).
Where
We'll keep you up to date about all the key announcements from the show, and will be livestreaming the press conference here in this article at close to start time.
However you can also watch it here:
What we can expect
What, a new Halo and new Gears game isn't enough for you? Well, don't worry, Microsoft has shown a penchant for showing off a ton of games, and this year will likely be no different.
Here's its full E3 schedule:
Upcoming E3 press conferences
Saturday, June 8
- Electronic Arts -- The game maker showed off 15 minutes of gameplay for its upcoming adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It also announced new features for its free-to-download Apex Legends last-man-standing battle royale game, offering a new character and weapon to play with. The company also showed off a new paid update for The Sims 4, called Island Living, that brings the series to a tropical beach. Finally, the company did discuss drama over the mixed reviews for its Anthem action adventure game, saying it "learned a lot" and had more updates and features planned soon.
Sunday, June 9
- Microsoft / Xbox -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Bethesda -- 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET)
Monday, June 10
- PC Gaming Show -- 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET)
- Ubisoft -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Square Enix -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, June 11
- Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
We're there
CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.
