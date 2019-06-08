E3 2019: How, when and where to watch the Bethesda conference live

Bethesda

Ahh, E3. The world's biggest celebration of video games. It's almost here to regale us with its typically meme-filled conferences from the planet's leading publishers and developers. Our bodies are, as they say, ready.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) itself takes place between June 11 and 13 this year and will, once again, be held in Los Angeles, California. But the big talking points often come from the preshow press conferences. In the show's long history, we've seen Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo take the stage, but in more recent years, Bethesda have also stepped up and held its own conference, revealing tidbits of information about upcoming games or entire swaths of resources for hotly-anticipated titles.

You can find the full E3 schedule here if you need to get up to speed on all things Electronic Entertainment Expo, but if you're mostly interested in Doom, dragons or even the dreamy Todd Howard, you'll likely want to catch the Bethesda conference live. We've got just the information you need right here.

What time is Bethesda's E3 2019 conference?

Bethesda will pull back the curtains on its big E3 press conference at 5:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 9. That's an 8:30 p.m ET kick-off, for those on the East coast. For viewers in the UK, you'll be looking to sink all sorts of energy drinks to keep yourself buzzing for 1:30 a.m. BST. Not ideal for you folk, but them's the breaks.

For those readers Down Under, the conference comes at a stellar time. It will kick off at 10:30 a.m. AEST on Monday, June 10, which happens to be the Queen's Birthday public holiday. Rejoice, Aussies.

Bethesda Game Studios

Where to watch

If you aren't lucky enough to be in the room at E3 for the Bethesda Showcase than you'll be streaming online. A list of links is below and we'll have the livestream here when it all kicks off.

Bethesda

What do we expect to see?

If loose lips sink ships, Bethesda has stapled its collective mouth shut. We've heard very little from the big B on their E3 plans, but for one simple sentence. The company's conference blog post does offer up the "it's going to be a hell of a night" line, while pointing to an in-depth look at Doom Eternal, the sequel to 2016's Doom. That will be the centerpiece of the show -- or perhaps, at least, how it all kicks off -- but beyond that Bethesda is keeping mum.

Last year, Rage 2 received an Andrew W.K. live performance and we got our first glimpse at Starfield. Hard to say how far along that one is, but unfortunately we won't be hearing too much about it this year. With the Fallout-esque The Outer Worlds, developed by Obsidian, gathering a ton of preshow hype, will Bethesda give us a surprise look at its purported galaxies-and-space-guns saga? Doubtful.

Along with Starfield, there's another game Todd Howard has crossed off the list: The Elder Scrolls 6. So what can we expect? Maybe more Elder Scrolls Online, DLC plans and additional content for Fallout 76, Wolfenstein news and something new out of Arkane, who previously worked on the Dishonored series but look keen to move on from that.

