E3 2019: How to preorder all the new games

Josh Miller/CNET

The world's biggest video games show kicks off on Saturday, June 8. This year's edition of E3 will feature tons of news about new technologies, new consoles and -- most importantly -- new games. We'll be keeping a running tally of all of the new titles on all of the platforms announced at the show, with all of the info you'll need to get up to speed -- and get in line for your copy.

A few ground rules:

We've linked to more info on given titles at GameSpot and CNET.

Games are listed alphabetically.

Where available, we're including the release date -- but remember those are always tentative.

We're linking to the preorder page for the disc version at Amazon, unless otherwise indicated.

We'll continue to expand this list throughout the show.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red

GameSpot: E9 2019: Cyberpunk 2077 -- everything we know and want

CNET: Cyberpunk 2077: Everything we learned from the new gameplay demo

Death Stranding (Nov. 8, 2019 for PS4)

Kojima Productions

GameSpot: Preorder guide: Death Stranding Collector's Edition, Special Edition, bonuses and more

CNET: PS4's Death Stranding trailer arrives, reveals release date

Doom Eternal

GameSpot: Doom Eternal at E3 2019 -- everything we know and want

CNET: Doom Eternal: Everything we know so far before E3 2019

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Nov. 15, 2019)

EA

GameSpot: E3 2019: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order -- everything we know and want

CNET: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- everything we know ahead of E3 2019

Super Mario Maker 2 (June 28, 2019 for Switch)

Nintendo

GameSpot: Preorder guide: Super Mario Maker 2 release date, Switch online bundle

CNET: Super Mario Maker 2: Everything announced during Nintendo Direct

Upcoming E3 press conferences

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

We'll be there

CNET will be on the ground, covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, GameSpot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.