E3 2019: How and when watch the E3 Nintendo Direct live

Surprise, E3 2019 is sooner that you think, and while Sony is skipping this year, Nintendo will be out in force.

This week has already been a big week for Nintendo, with the announcement of Pokemon Sleep among other things. Most recently, Nintendo also provided a release date for Pokemon Sword and Shield. But E3 is almost certainly going to be bigger as Nintendo seeks to cement the incredible success of the Nintendo Switch.

This year E3 takes place between June 11 and June 13, as always, at the Los Angeles convention centre. But the big announcements and news will break ahead of the show. Sony, Microsoft, EA, Ubisoft and Bethesda do this through live conferences traditionally. Nintendo used to do that -- now it runs a Nintendo Direct.

What's a Nintendo Direct?

It's a shortish video presentation where Nintendo display its upcoming wares. They started in 2011 and have quickly become a thing. At E3 Nintendo tends to release a major Nintendo Direct ahead of the show. It tends to save a number of major announcements during these videos, or showcase major upcoming Mario or Zelda releases.

When does it start?

Well it depends what timezone you're in! Here's a brief list of timezones...

June 11 at 9 a.m. PT

June 11 at 12 p.m. ET

June 11 at 5 p.m. BST

June 12 at 2 a.m. AET



In short, it sucks to live in Australia.

How do I watch?

The easiest way to watch the E3 Nintendo Direct is to head to Nintendo's homepage. But Nintendo also traditionally streams the Direct on its official YouTube page and its Twitch page. Personally I've always found the YouTube page to be faster and more reliable. We'll also be embedding the livestream here on THIS VERY PAGE AT CNET. So you could just come here and watch!

What can we expect?

Well we know for sure that Nintendo is hosting competitions for two of its biggest competitive games Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2. That will happen the weekend before E3 and most likely before the Nintendo Direct alongside a Super Mario Maker 2 "invitational". Not exactly sure what that will entail.

What will Nintendo show at the Direct itself? A safe bet would be a big outing for Pokemon Sword and Shield, it's next "proper" Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch. This is an eighth generation Pokemon game and the first time Nintendo has put a mainline Pokemon RPG on one of its home consoles -- probably because the Nintendo Switch is a bit of a hybrid that doubles as a handheld. It's worth noting that Nintendo is running a Pokemon-specific Direct presentation on Wednesday, June 5, at 6 a.m. PT. That'll be 15 minutes long. Pretty short.

Most likely Nintendo will show a little at that Direct and a lot more at the big daddy E3 Direct.

The other major title you can expect to see is Animal Crossing on Switch. If I had to bet, I'd say that will be a major focus for Nintendo at this year's E3. It's not a new Mario or Zelda game, but it is a big deal. The series has an extremely large cult following.

What about a new Mario or Zelda?

The chances of Nintendo revealing a new major, mainline Mario or Zelda game is extremely slim. If I had to guess I'd say you'd have a better shot of seeing a new Zelda game, but even then the odds are slim.

What about Metroid Prime 4

Rumours were this game was initially going to be handled by Bandai Namco Studios under the guidance of producer Kensuke Tanabe, but very recently Nintendo had to publicly admit that development had "not reached the standards we seek". Development of the game has been given back to Retro Studios, who made the original trilogy. A decision that made absolute sense considering the original Metroid Prime is one of the most compelling video games ever made.

Because of the recent shift in development, I'd be extremely surprised (but also very happy) if we saw Metroid Prime 4 at E3 this year. More likely we'll see this one in 2020.

