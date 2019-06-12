E3 2019 highlights: Xbox Project Scarlett, Zelda sequel, Star Wars, Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal

The next Xbox is coming.

Microsoft said on Sunday, during its scheduled press conference ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, that its next Xbox called Project Scarlett is launching in 2020. The new device will also launch Halo Infinite, the company's blockbuster space war game, to help promote the console.

"A console should be built and optimized for one thing and one thing only: Gaming," Xbox head Phil Spencer said during the company's presentation.

The announcement brought drama to E3, the video game industry's biggest trade show. Unlike in previous years, there aren't as many blockbuster new games or consoles launching this year, in part because the industry's waiting for Microsoft and Sony's new consoles. There is hype over several big games, though.

One of the games attendees were sure to talk about is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which was shown off during EA Play, a fan event put on by Electronic Arts before E3. During a 15-minute demonstration, the company showed how you can control the Force while playing as Cal Kestis, a Jedi-in-training. The character can push and pull objects, run on walls and throw his blue light saber like a boomerang.

Fighting with the light saber is "really satisfying," said Vince Zampella, head of EA's Respawn Entertainment, the team behind the game.

Among the big-name titles at E3 this year: Bethesda's shooting game Doom Eternal, CD Projekt Red's sci-fi epic Cyberpunk 2077, Nintendo's Pokemon Sword and Shield and Ubisoft's dystopian hacking game, Watch Dogs: Legion.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox One S: All-Digital Edition drops discs

One of the most highly anticipated games, however, is a new take on one that many people have already played. The mention of that game in 2015, Square's Final Fantasy VII Remake, was enough to make the crowd at Sony's press conference hysterical. Some people were brought to tears. You may scoff, but the game is frequently near the top of all-time-best lists, despite having been released in 1997. Now, Square Enix says its remake will be landing on store shelves in March, 2020.

There's also new blood in the game industry too. This year, internet giant Google announced its Google Stadia game streaming service, which is launching in November.

Meanwhile, there were a host of new game announcements, from Square Enix's upcoming Marvel's Avengers game for 2020 to Nintendo's planned sequel for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Bethesda announced new updates to its online post-apocalyptic game Fallout 76 for later this year. And Ubisoft announced a new installment in its hacking adventure series, Watch Dogs: Legion, coming next year.

Yuo can read wrapups for each press conference below:

All the big news from E3's press conferences



Saturday, June 8

Electronic Arts -- The game maker showed off 15 minutes of gameplay for its upcoming adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It also announced new features for its free-to-download Apex Legends last-man-standing battle royale game, offering a new character and weapon to play with. The company also showed off a new paid update for The Sims 4, called Island Living, that brings the series to a tropical beach. Finally, the company did discuss drama over the mixed reviews for its Anthem action adventure game, saying it "learned a lot" and had more updates and features planned soon.



Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11