E3 2019: Ikumi Nakamura, Ghostwire Tokyo director, captures Twitter's heart

During Bethesda's E3 conference, we expected the internet (and one particularly loud fan) to swoon over the publisher's bigwigs: Pete Hines, Todd Howard... the duo elicit heart-eyes emojis every year.
But this year, a challenger for our Bethesda conference fave appeared like a bolt of lightning. A challenger with some real zest and pure, unadulterated joy: Ikumi Nakamura, creative director at Tango Gameworks.
On stage to announce Ghostwire Tokyo, Tango's latest game, Nakamura's excitement was obvious -- and those in the audience as well as those online absolutely lapped up every moment.
As a number of tweets will tell you, Nakamura has good form. She worked as an artist on Okami, Bayonetta and The Evil Within. That's a resume to make anyone jealous. She's also been working with Shinji Mikami, who formed Tango Gameworks.
Like a cool breeze rolling in on a warm summer's day, Nakamura's energy and her excellent poses captured the hearts of those in the audience and those watching at home. She was an unstoppable force for good.
Twitter was abuzz for her with every second user claiming that they would die for her. Can you blame them? Protect her at all costs.
Personally, I found it hard to separate the two shining lights of the Microsoft and Bethesda press conferences. Keanu Reeves dominated one. Ikumi Nakamura dominated the other. Who won E3? Reeves or Nakamura? Does it even matter? I think we all won.
E3 kicks up these energetic, wonderful unsung heroes of the scene all the time, turning hard-working developers into stars overnight. Ikumi Nakamura has not become a meme -- she's already transcended that with her wit, good humor and eclectic poses. She's a hero for all E3.
Thank you, Ikumi Nakamura, for your overwhelming positivity. Keep kickin' it.
