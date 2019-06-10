E3 2019: Ghostwire Tokyo director, Ikumi Nakamura, captures the internet's heart

Bethesda Softworks

During Bethesda's E3 conference, we expected the internet (and one particularly loud fan) to swoon over the publisher's bigwigs: Pete Hines and Todd Howard. Those two Bethesda mainstays set hearts a fluttering every year.

But this year, a challenger for our Bethesda conference fave appeared like a bolt of lightning. Maybe a challenger for the entire E3 conference. A challenger with zest and pure, unadulterated joy: Ikumi Nakamura, creative director at Tango Gameworks.

Onstage to announce Ghostwire Tokyo, Tango's latest game, Nakamura's excitement was obvious. Fans in the audience and online lapped up every moment of her presentation, which starts about one minute into the video below and lasts just under two wonderful minutes.

As a number of tweets will tell you, Nakamura has good form. She worked as an artist on Okami, Bayonetta and The Evil Within. That's a resume to make anyone jealous. She's also been working with Shinji Mikami, who formed Tango Gameworks.

Ikumi Nakamura, everybody's new crush, is Shinji Mikami's disciple. She's worked as artist for Okami, Bayonetta and as lead artist on TEW. Now she's directing Ghostwire.



We've just watched a torch get passed down live on #E3 with Shinji introducing her and it warms my heart. pic.twitter.com/OsdU6sEqwm — Dan Ximenes (@the_ximenes) June 10, 2019

Ikumi Nakamura did art for Okami, Bayonetta & Evil Within. She’s the creative director of Ghostwire Tokyo.



SOLD. pic.twitter.com/C1H74Mv6Xk — David Rayfield (@RaygunBrown) June 10, 2019

Like a cool breeze rolling in on a warm summer's day, Nakamura's energy and her excellent poses captured the hearts of those in the audience and those watching at home. She was an unstoppable force for good.

Sign my petition to replace every announcer with Ikumi Nakamura. #E32019 pic.twitter.com/8pF5LwE6Zt — 3DROD (@3DROD) June 10, 2019

This is my contribution to this year's E3. Let's make Ikumi Nakamura proud pic.twitter.com/6C3xw6rR1l — Eamonn (@eamonn_casey_) June 10, 2019

The speaker for Ghostwire, Ikumi Nakamura, was so cute! She’s also a concept artist for Okami which is one of my favorite games. @nakamura193 #BE3 #E32019 pic.twitter.com/35twoLp6B2 — Nancey (@FangQnQ) June 10, 2019

Well, so far I'd give this year's E3 a solid Ikumi Nakamura out of 10. pic.twitter.com/HDFJe7DqPQ — retal4 (@The_Real_retal4) June 10, 2019

Twitter was abuzz for her with many claiming that they would die for her. Can you blame them? Protect her at all costs.

I would die for this woman. pic.twitter.com/h10uo8gTA1 — #E3MODE (@LordBalvin) June 10, 2019

Lemme introduce to you

Ikumi Nakamura: A gift to Earth

FinALLy people have stopped sleepin' on her taleNT

Protect at all costs plz #E3 #E32019 pic.twitter.com/5gaF9GXt5F — T (@Tthedragon) June 10, 2019

Personally, I found it hard to separate the two shining lights of the Microsoft and Bethesda press conferences. Keanu Reeves dominated one. Nakamura dominated the other. Who won E3? Reeves or Nakamura? Does it even matter? I think we all won.

to be honest i dont know who has had a better E3 right now pic.twitter.com/krHMncwEme — jackson ryan 🙏 (@dctrjack) June 10, 2019

E3 kicks up these energetic, unsung heroes all the time, turning hard-working developers into stars overnight. Nakamura has not become a meme. She's already transcended that with her wit, good humor and eclectic poses. She's a hero for all E3.

Ikumi has been retweeting praise, fan art and memes since the presentation ended. Her response: I hope you like the game as much as you like me.

Hello, GhostWired fans, here comes our new spooky game, GhostWire Tokyo. I hope you would love this as you like me. @playGhostwire MITENE！見てね！ — Ikumi Nakamura (@nakamura193) June 10, 2019

Thank you, Ikumi Nakamura, for your overwhelming positivity. Keep kickin' it.

Originally published June 9 at 9:01 p.m. PT.

Update, June 10 at 7:20 a.m.: Adds video of presentation.

Update, June 10 at 5:20 a.m.: Info on Ikumi's Twitter.