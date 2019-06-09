E3 2019: George R.R. Martin game Elden Ring coming to Xbox

Screenshot by Jackson Ryan/CNET

Microsoft on Sunday took the wraps off Elden Ring, a new Xbox video game, during its E3 expo briefing at Microsoft Theater. The new game is the creation of From Software's Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones' author George R. R. Martin. Check out the trailer here:

Details about the game leaked on Friday, ahead of the expo, when Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Niko Partners, tweeted the poster for Elden Ring and said it would be available for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. In Elden Ring you'll apparently be exploring kingdoms. If you kill each kingdom's ruler, you unlock their special abilities and supernatural powers.

Prior to the leak, there were rumors in May that Martin would be a game consultant for Dark Souls developer From Software. Martin confirmed in a blog post that he consulted on a video game out of Japan.

At E3, most of the big announcements happen during the weekend pressers before the show starts. Sony won't be holding a press conference during the show, nor will it have a booth.

On Saturday, Electronic Arts showed off the first 15 minutes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay, new free-to-download features of Apex Legends, and a new tropical expansion pack for the Sims 4. EA also touched on the action-adventure RPG Anthem, that had a rocky launch earlier this year.

Bethesda also has a press conference scheduled for Sunday with Microsoft's Xbox.

