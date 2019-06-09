Gears of War 5's time in the spotlight at E3 2019 Microsoft press conference on Sunday was kept pretty simple in comparison to last year. It will release on Sept. 10 with a new multiplayer mode called Escape.
Rod Ferguson, head of The Coalition, made the Gears 5 September release date as well as give a roadmap of what's being shown prior to the release date.
On July 17, there will be a Versus multiplayer tech that will have a new competitive mode called Arcade. Then in August, Gears 5's Horde mode will be demoed.
However, for the press conference, a mode called Escape was focused on. Three players team up as Hivebusters who infiltrate a hive, plant a bomb and make it out alive.
Discuss: E3 2019: Gears of War 5 coming Sept. 10
