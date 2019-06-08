E3 2019: Apex Legends season 2 details, Wattson and L-Star shown at EA Play

EA/Respawn Entertainment

EA Play was the publisher's press event for E3 2019, and unlike previous years, the publisher gave a half hour to talk about Apex Legends and revealed its second season.

Apex Legends season 2 will start on July 2 and will have a new weapon, new skins and the 10th Legend of the game, Wattson.

Natalie “Wattson” Paquette made the Apex Arena’s Ring a reality. Now,

she's joining the Games to put her shocking skills to use.



⚡: https://t.co/EJZv4FPsiT pic.twitter.com/vTlHcjuWx7 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 8, 2019

Natalie "Wattson" Paquette is a defensive character that can build her own defensive structures, which counters the typical aggressive character. Her abilities consist of fences to build a defensive perimeter and she can call down a bombardment of bombs while also refilling her teammates' shields. Wattson's story is that she and her father helped build the Apex Arena, and she's considered the "kid sister" of the other Legends. This means she has a bit more lore of the game in comparison to the other characters in the game.

The new weapon of the season, the L-Star, is a new powerful weapon that can shatter doors and do big damage. Fans of the Titanfall series will recognize the weapons from multiplayer matches.

In the final montage video for Apex Legends, there was a quick glimpse of a giant eyeball that is teased to be a "big thing" coming to Kings Canyon in Apex Legends season 2.

Originally published on June 8.

Update, 10:37 a.m. PT: Adds Wattson tweet.