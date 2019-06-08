E3 is big. A lot is happening. And if you're not paying attention to every single conference, you're going to miss stuff. That's why this post exists! To help you play catch up!
It's been slim pickings so far. We've only seen Google Stadia and what they have to offer, but this is just the beginning. We'll be updating this post as the new trailers come in, so stay tuned for more.
Baldur's Gate III
Control
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Destroy All Humans Remake
Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Gylt
FIFA 20
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Upcoming E3 press conferences
Saturday, June 8
- Electronic Arts -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
Sunday, June 9
- Microsoft/Xbox -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Bethesda -- 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET)
Monday, June 10
- PC Gaming Show -- 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET)
- Ubisoft -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Square Enix -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, June 11
- Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
We'll be there
CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, GameSpot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.
Everything announced at WWDC: Get the latest on iOS 13, iPad OS, Dark Mode for iPhone and more.
New Mac Pro makes its debut: The long-awaited update to Apple's flagship desktop starts at $5,999, available in the fall.
E3 2019
-
reading•E3 2019: All the best new trailers so far from the biggest video game show on the planet
-
Jun 8•E3: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay footage revealed
-
Jun 8•E3 2019: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends, FIFA 20 and everything announced at EA Play 2019 (live updates)
-
Jun 8•E3 2019: Apex Legends season 2 details, Wattson and L-Star shown at EA Play
-
Jun 8•E3 2019: What to expect and how to watch every press conference live
-
•See All
Discuss: E3 2019: All the best new trailers so far from the biggest video game show on the planet
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.