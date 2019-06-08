E3 2019: All the best new trailers so far from the biggest video game show on the planet

Josh Miller/CNET

E3 is big. A lot is happening. And if you're not paying attention to every single conference, you're going to miss stuff. That's why this post exists! To help you play catch up!

It's been slim pickings so far. We've only seen Google Stadia and what they have to offer, but this is just the beginning. We'll be updating this post as the new trailers come in, so stay tuned for more.

Baldur's Gate III

Control

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Destroy All Humans Remake

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Gylt

FIFA 20

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Upcoming E3 press conferences

Saturday, June 8

Electronic Arts -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)



Sunday, June 9

Microsoft/Xbox -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)



Bethesda -- 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET)

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

We'll be there

CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, GameSpot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.