E3 2018: Watch the first Gears of War 5 trailer

Gears of War 5 is official, and it's coming out in 2019.
And yes, that mysterious necklace teased at the end of Gears of War 4 finds its way into the story. So where are the COGs headed next? "Back to where it all began," a place that it's safe to assume will feature Locusts, waist-high walls and plenty of chainsaw guns.
Plus, now they have boats! Watch the full trailer below.
Gears of War 5 is planned to launch in 2019.
