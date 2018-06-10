E3 2018: Watch The Elder Scrolls 6 teaser trailer

Bethesda closed out its E3 2018 press conference with a tease that all of its fans have been waiting years for. The Elder Scrolls 6 is happening, and it's coming out... eventually.
There were next to no details revealed. Bethesda was instead focused on upcoming titles like Fallout 76 and far-flung titles like Starfield that are still going to reach stores before The Elder Scrolls 6. But, that didn't keep it from teasing fans with a beautiful landscape, some wilderness and a logo.
When is it coming out? Is it going to be a next-gen game? No one knows, unless Bethesda's pulling a Cyberpunk 2077 and has hidden secret messages in its E3 trailer. In the meantime, at least an Elder Scrolls game is coming to your phone this year.
