E3 2018: Watch the first Division 2 gameplay footage

Ubisoft's The Division 2 was revealed at Microsoft's E3 2018 event Sunday, with a lengthy gameplay showcase that established that the next entry in the franchise will be very familiar to fans of the first.

The interface, loot, multiplayer focus, team chatter and numbers popping from enemies are very reminiscent from the first game, with the biggest change coming from the change in setting. The first Division took place in a snowy re-creation of New York City. The Division 2, on the other hand, takes place in a sunny Washington, DC in the shadow of Capitol Hill. The distinction is clear as the demo moves from a lush zoo to the bright outdoors, without a single hint of ice and snow to be found.

The original Division had a rocky launch, but a series of expansions and extensive updates to the game won back fans, giving the game a resurgence long after its launch much like another Ubisoft title, Rainbow 6: Siege.



The Division 2 will be available March 15, 2019 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, with beta registration already open.

This is a developing story. Watch the Xbox press conference here for real-time updates.

