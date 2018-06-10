CNET Screenshot

The next entry in the Halo franchise is official -- and it's called Halo Infinite.

"With Halo Infinite we will join master chief on his greatest adventure yet to save humanity," head of Xbox Phil Spencer said after the initial trailer was revealed. The game will be powered by the "Slipspace Engine," a new engine for the franchise. And that engine will power the game for both Xbox One and Windows 10, a major step for the typically Xbox-focused franchise.

"The team also heard feedback loud and clear on the amount of time spent playing as the Master Chief in Halo 5. In Halo Infinite, the game will focus on the Master Chief and continue his saga after the events of Halo 5," developer 343 Studios said in a blog post offering more details on the game.

Watch the full trailer below.

The Master Chief returns in #HaloInfinite. Get your first look at the legendary hero in a thrilling new Slipspace Engine demo that provides a glimpse into the future of the franchise. #XboxE3 https://t.co/vJNXPgAJZb pic.twitter.com/G76rTX7kAY — Halo (@Halo) June 10, 2018





This is a developing story. Watch the Xbox press conference here for real-time updates.

E3 2018: Everything you need to know

E3 2018 coverage at CNET: All of our E3 2018 coverage in one place.

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018 preview

E3 2018 coverage at GameSpot: Wall-to-wall coverage of the show from our sister site, GameSpot.

E3 2018 coverage at Giant Bomb: Still more commentary and news from E3, from our colleagues at Giant Bomb.