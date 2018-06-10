Skyrim isn't coming to Alexa...but this makes us wish it was

Bethesda has brought its wildly-successful RPG Elder Scrolls: Skyrim to basically every platform, from the PS3 to PS4 to PC to the Nintendo Switch. It's been ported and remastered so many times it's become a joke that where there's a chance, there's a port of Skyrim.
At its E3 2018 press conference Sunday, Bethesda laughed its own success with a joke trailer for Skyrim on Amazon Alexa. Featuring comedian, actor (and CNET magazine cover star!) Keegan-Michael Key, the ad runs through the obvious jokes about performing dragon shouts via voice command, vocalized combat with crabs and eating the endless cheese a player has stocked up on.
Not to mention, this joke version of Skyrim is also coming to other platforms, like...
Watch the full trailer below.
E3 2018: Everything you need to know
E3 2018 coverage at CNET: All of our E3 2018 coverage in one place.
E3 2018 coverage at GameSpot: Wall-to-wall coverage of the show from our sister site, GameSpot.
E3 2018 coverage at Giant Bomb: Still more commentary and news from E3, from our colleagues at Giant Bomb.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.