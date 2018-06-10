Skyrim isn't coming to Alexa...but this makes us wish it was

CNET screenshot

Bethesda has brought its wildly-successful RPG Elder Scrolls: Skyrim to basically every platform, from the PS3 to PS4 to PC to the Nintendo Switch. It's been ported and remastered so many times it's become a joke that where there's a chance, there's a port of Skyrim.

At its E3 2018 press conference Sunday, Bethesda laughed its own success with a joke trailer for Skyrim on Amazon Alexa. Featuring comedian, actor (and CNET magazine cover star!) Keegan-Michael Key, the ad runs through the obvious jokes about performing dragon shouts via voice command, vocalized combat with crabs and eating the endless cheese a player has stocked up on.

Not to mention, this joke version of Skyrim is also coming to other platforms, like...

Watch the full trailer below.

