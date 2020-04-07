Dyson's new humidifier cleans itself

Dyson

The Dyson Pure Humidify Plus Cool is the latest device from the luxury home appliance brand. Available now and selling for a whopping $800 (£600), this new floor humidifier does more than add moisture to the air. (And it better for that price.) This appliance is an air purifier, humidifier and fan in one.

Dyson is known for creating multiuse products. Its existing humidifier and air purifier both double as fans. But the Pure Humidify Plus Cool is combining all three of those things for the first time.

Here's an overview:

Designed to purify, humidify and cool a room

HEPA and activated carbon filters

Claims to sense airborne particles, and temperature and humidity levels automatically

Claims to remove 99.9% of bacteria in the water

Compatible with the Dyson Link app, as well as Alexa and Siri voice commands

Various modes, including breeze, fan, backward airflow and night

Timer ranging from 30 minutes to eight hours

Self-clean button

One gallon tank

Claims to humidify continuously for up to 36 hours

In terms of specs, this is a definite floor appliance -- it measures just over 3 feet high and weighs over 18 pounds. It comes in white and silver or black and nickel finishes.