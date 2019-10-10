CNET también está disponible en español.

This high-powered Dyson Ball vacuum is under $200 for today only

It's Best Buy's top Deal of the Day.

Dysons are the Rolls Royce of home vacuums -- and that luxury reputation comes with a lofty price tag. But every once in awhile, Dyson vaccums go on sale, and today is one of those days. Right now -- and for today only -- a brand-new Dyson Ball Multifloor bagless upright vacuum is available for just under $200 as Best Buy's Deal of the Day.

Now, a few things to note: It's unclear exactly which model this is in Dyson's line, so it's tough to compare pricing to equivalent models on Amazon (this one looks closest). And when we reviewed the Dyson DC41 -- which had a similar ball design -- way back in 2013, we weren't exactly blown away. But that was more than half a decade ago, and we were judging it at its list price of $649.

This model -- which is corded, not cordless, by the way -- is far more affordable, marked down from its original $400 price. And it's brand-new, not a refurb, complete with a five-year manufacturer's warranty.

Dyson Ball Multiroom bagless upright vacuum: $200

You save $100

This thing sucks, in the best possible way. Use it on carpets or bare floors and Dyson's bagless technology means no messy, dusty bags to manage. Plus a stair tool and a 30-inch cord helps reach those fussy nooks and crannies. Note this is a corded vacuum, by the way -- but that means you'll get a lot more power than most cordless models.

$200 at Best Buy

