Take $130 off a powerful Dyson stick vacuum right now

Dyson

If you haven't zoomed across the living room with a quality, cordless vacuum lately, you may be shocked at how much they actually suck these days and Dyson is leading the pack. Right now, you can snag a powerful, lightweight for $200 at Newegg -- that's $130 off the sticker price. For context, we haven't seen this model go below $240 on Amazon, where it's .

There are loads of Dysons out there and things can get confusing. If you want a breakdown of the V7 stick series and its four models, check out this article and video courtesy of a very vacuum-savvy fellow. The short version is that they're all essentially the same machine, except that the HEPA model (this one) has a HEPA filter as well as a fluffy head attachment, which is ideal for cleaning hardwood floors but not as good for carpets and rugs.

The V7 weighs under 5.5 pounds and works for up to 30 minutes on a single charge. (I don't know about you, but I've never vacuumed for longer than that and don't plan to.) Shipping is also free, making this a solid deal on a brand-new Dyson cordless.