Dyson to expand its UK research facility

Luxury vacuum manufacturer Dyson today announced plans to build a second research center a few miles down the road from its current headquarters in Malmesbury, in the west of England. The new facility will occupy 517 acres in nearby Hullavington -- an airfield formerly owned by the UK's Ministry of Defense. Dyson says this investment will boost its presence in the UK by a factor of 10.

Dyson has been making significant investments in research and development since 2014, when it announced an $8 million investment in robotics research, a $420 million R&D build-out and a $1.56 billion expansion slated for "future technology."

Since then, Dyson has introduced new product categories, most notably the 360 Eye robot vacuum and a the Supersonic hairdryer. It also opened a $410 million research center in Singapore earlier this month focused on developing "connected technology and intelligent machines."

Dyson plans to begin work on the new UK facility next week and complete it by the end of 2017. Hullavington employees are expected to work on a variety of technologies, including solid state battery cells, vision systems, machine learning and AI.

"After 25 years of UK growth, and continuing expansion globally, we are fast outgrowing our Malmesbury Campus," said founder James Dyson. "The 517-acre Hullavington Campus is an investment for our future, creating a global hub for our research and development endeavors. It will enable us to continue creating world class products and jobs right here in the Cotswolds."