Keep your hands dry and free of poo particles with Dyson's new bathroom dryer

Dyson

Dyson's new bathroom hand dryer will dry your hands quickly -- and without spreading around bacteria. On Wednesday, Dyson launched the Dyson Airblade 9kJ, a touch-free hand dryer that claims to get your hands dry in just 10 seconds. It also contains a HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of bacteria and virus particles from bathroom air, so the air drying your hands is cleaner.

While offering a greener option to paper towels, hand dryers in public bathrooms became a health concern after a 2018 University of Connecticut study found that these appliances help spread fecal matter in the air onto hands, growing germs.

After three years in development, the Dyson Airblade 9kJ hand dryer is the quietest one the company has made, according to a press release. It operates in two modes: Max (for busy bathrooms in airports or stadiums that want to get people's hands dry, stat) and Eco (for less crowded bathrooms in offices or restaurants where organizations want to lower energy consumption and noise). In Eco mode, the Airblade 9kJ uses up to 86% less energy than warm air dryers, and produces up to 85% less carbon dioxide emissions per dry than paper towels, the release said.

The blades are curved to follow the contours of your hand to speed the drying process, the release said.

"From the acoustics to its design, everything has been rethought to deliver the best performance without any compromise on user experience or hygiene," Jake Dyson, chief engineer at Dyson, said in a press release.

The Dyson Airblade 9kJ costs $1,199. In Eco mode, it would cost about $19 per year to run the hand dryer, according to the release.