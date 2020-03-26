Dyson invented a ventilator for coronavirus patients within 10 days, report says

James Martin/CNET

Dyson reportedly designed and built a new ventilator within the span of just 10 days. Called the CoVent, 10,000 units of the new system are being supplied to the UK's National Health Service (NHS) after the company received a request from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to CNN. The ventilators will be used to help treat coronavirus patients.

"A ventilator supports a patient who is no longer able to maintain their own airways, but sadly there is currently a significant shortage, both in the UK and other countries around the world," James Dyson reportedly wrote in a letter to employees. "The race is now on to get it into production."

The ventilators will be ready in early April, according to CNN, with Dyson also set to donate 5,000 CoVent machines globally.

