Dyson Cyber Monday deals: Dwindling stock on Dyson Ball, V10 Animal, plus deals on refurbs

High-performance vacuums and air purifiers from the always-hyped manufacturer are seeing some big discounts on new and refurbished models.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Cyber Monday is here, and while a lot of Dyson vacuum deals have come and gone since Black Friday, you can still find a few bargains out there. Dyson, one of the most highly regarded vacuum brands, has some great deals happening right now> Check out the best Dyson discounts on cordless vacuums, a heating-cooling air purifier and other Dyson products below. You can also find some good discounts on refurbished models at Walmart. 

Prices and availability were accurate at time of publication, but tend to fluctuate. Check back often, as we'll be updating this article on a rolling basis to account for newer, better deals and expired discounts.

Refurbished Dyson V10 Total Clean, Dyson V8 Animal, other vacs at Walmart: Up to 50%

Save $70 or more (varies from model to model)

Dyson

If you're determined to buy a Dyson vacuum but can't find the deal you want (a lot of them are sold out or expired) you might find a good deal on a refurbished model at Walmart today. The retailer just launched a page with deals on a bunch of current and slightly older vacs. The refurbished Dyson V10 Total Clean normally goes for $379, but you can get it today for $279. A few V8 and V7 refurbs have discounts as well. 

Dyson Slim Ball Animal: $199 (Update: Limited availability)

Save $151
Home Depot

Dyson's "entry-level" corded vacuum usually costs $350, but that price has dropped to a much more reasonable $199.

$199 at Home Depot

Dyson V10 Animal: $350 (Update: Out of stock)

Save $150
Best Buy

The V10 Animal returns to its all-time Amazon low of $350 this season, with Target confirming the price drop will start this week. We expect it to be that price at Best Buy and elsewhere, too. This cordless model delivers 55% more suction than the V7 and an hour of runtime using the battery.

$350 at Best Buy

Dyson V8 Motorhead: $230 (Update: Out of stock)

Save $150
Dyson

The Dyson V8 boasts 15% more suction than the V7, according to Dyson. Normally $380, the Motorhead version drops to $230 at Target starting this week.

$230 at Target

Dyson V7 Animal: $200 (Update: Out of stock)

Save $200
Dyson

Dyson's V7 Animal normally costs $400, but it's getting a whopping 50% discount this week. Best Buy has confirmed this price will be available by Saturday, Nov. 28.

$200 at Best Buy

Dyson HP01 HEPA Air Purifier, Space Heater & Fan: $375 (Update: Out of stock)

Save $125
Dyson

No, this isn't a vacuum -- but if you're a Dyson fan, take note. If you're looking to clean the air in your house, Dyson also has one of its air purifiers on discount this Black Friday, for 25% off its usual list price. The HP01 cleans the air, but also functions as a space heater and fan -- that's a lot of features to pack into a Dyson device for under $400. (Just note that it's sold in the past for as low as $300.)

Lowest known Amazon price to date: $300

$375 at Dyson

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $300 (Update: Out of stock)

Save $200
Best Buy

To be clear, this Dyson isn't cordless, but that means it's got a lot more oomph than many of the smaller stick models. And this week, it'll be 40% off at Best Buy, Kohl's and elsewhere. Just note this model supposedly dipped to as low as $212 during the 2019 Black Friday season.

$300 at Kohl's
